झारखंड सरकार का एलान, निजी अस्पतालों में होगी 1500 रुपये में कोविड-19 जांच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Tue, 15 Sep 2020 11:08 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पिक्साबे

ख़बर सुनें
झारखंड सरकार ने निजी अस्पतालों में कोविड-19 जांच की कीमत 1500 रुपये तय की है। राज्य के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री बन्ना गुप्ता ने मंगलवार को कहा, 'हमने निजी अस्पतालों में कोविड-19 जांच की कीमत 1500 रुपये निर्धारित की है। हम जांच की संख्या बढ़ाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं, इसलिए हम सरकारी अस्पतालों में टेस्ट ड्राइव बढ़ा रहे हैं और निजी अस्पतालों में कीमत कम कर रहे हैं।'
covid-19 test jharkhand coronavirus covid test cost in jharkhand

