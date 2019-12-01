शहर चुनें

Jharkhand assembly election Rajnath Singh says We are going to build a grand temple of Lord Ram

पहले पार्टियां उड़ाती थीं भाजपा के घोषणापत्र का मजाक, अब मंदिर बनने से कोई नहीं रोक सकता: राजनाथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Sun, 01 Dec 2019 02:50 PM IST
चुनावी जनसभा को संबोधित करते राजनाथ सिंह
चुनावी जनसभा को संबोधित करते राजनाथ सिंह - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
झारखंड विधानसभा चुनावों के मद्देनजर भाजपा के तमाम नेता राज्य में चुनाव प्रचार करने पहुंच रहे हैं। इसी कड़ी देश के रक्षा मंत्री और भाजपा नेता राजनाथ सिंह भी बोकारो पहुंचे। सिंह ने यहां एक चुनावी जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि हम रामलला के जन्मस्थान पर एक भव्य राम मंदिर का निर्माण करेंगे। 
राजनाथ सिंह ने यहां लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि हम रामलला की जन्मभूमि पर भगवान राम का एक भव्य मंदिर बनाने जा रहे हैं, जैसा कि हमने हर घोषणा पत्र में वादा किया था। कुछ पार्टियां इस वादे पर हमारा मजाक उड़ाती थीं, लेकिन अब हमें मंदिर बनाने से कोई नहीं रोक सकता।

रक्षा मंत्री ने कहा कि राज्य में पहले चरण के मतदान के बाद यह स्पष्ट हो गया है कि झारखंड में भारतीय जनता पार्टी पूर्ण बहुमत हासिल करेगी। कोई भी भाजपा के प्रधानमंत्री, मंत्रियों या मुख्यमंत्रियों पर उंगली नहीं उठा सकता है कि वे भ्रष्ट हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि हम देश के सभी राज्यों में नागरिकों के राष्ट्रीय रजिस्टर (एनआरसी) को लागू करेंगे। प्रत्येक भारतीय को यह जानने का अधिकार है कि उनकी भूमि में अवैध अप्रवासी कौन हैं। कुछ दलों को इसमें भी हमारी गलती लगती है, वे हम पर सांप्रदायिक होने का आरोप लगाते हैं।
पार्ल ने दर्ज की 128% की उत्पादकता: जेपी नड्डा
भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा भी झारखंड में चुनावी रैली को संबोधित करने पहुंचे। राज्य के चाईबासा में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए नड्डा ने कहा कि हमारे सरकार के तहत, पार्ल ने पिछले सत्र में 128% की उत्पादकता दर्ज की। लोकसभा ने रात में 10 बजे तक काम किया। 200 बिल पेश किए गए, जिनमें से 40 महत्वपूर्ण बिल जिनमें तीन तालक, एनआईए संशोधन और यूएपीए संशोधन विधेयक पारित किया गया था।




 
