jharkhand: A thief was allegedly beaten to death in Chihuntia village of Dumka district

झारखंड: रंगे हाथों पकड़ा गया चोर, भीड़ ने पीट-पीटकर की हत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Thu, 01 Aug 2019 01:32 PM IST
dumka police filing complain
dumka police filing complain - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

  • झारखंड में भीड़ ने एक चोर कोपीट-पीटकर मार डाला
  • चोर हाजरा गिरोह का सदस्य था
झारखंड के दुमका जिले के चिहुंटिया गांव में भीड़ ने एक चोर को कथित तौर पर पीट-पीटकर मार डाला। भीड़े द्वारा चोर को रंगो हाथों पकड़ा गया था। जिसके बाद भीड़ ने उसकी जमकर पिटाई कर दी। पिटाई से चोर ने घटनास्थल पर ही दम तोड़ दिया। 
पुलिस के अनुसार चोरी की घटना को अंजाम देने के लिए चार चोर गए थे। जिसमें से तीन मौके से भागने में सफल हुए। लेकिन एक चोर को ग्रामीणों ने पकड़ लिया और उसकी पिटाई कर दी जिससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। मरने वाला चोर एक मोस्ट वांटेड अपराधी था। वह हाजरा गिरोह का सदस्य था। 

मृतक का नाम भोला हाजरा है। जो आपराधिक मामलों को लेकर कई बार जेल जा चुका था। भोला पर आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत भी मामले दर्ज हैं। पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज कर लिया है और साथ ही चार ग्रामीणों को हिरासत में लिया है। पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों से पूछताछ शुरू कर दी है। 
thief beaten to death by villagers mob lynching in dumka villagers caught thief in dumka dumka sp hazra group hazra group member beaten by locals arms act dumka news jharkhand news झारखंड
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
Jharkhand

झारखंड में तीन साल की बच्ची से दो लोगों ने किया दुष्कर्म, धड़ मिला, सिर खोज रही पुलिस

झारखंड के जमशेदपुर में एक झकझोर देने वाली वारदात हुई है। पिछले हफ्ते टाटानगर रेलवे स्टेशन से लापता हुई तीन साल की एक बच्ची का सिर कटा हुआ शव मंगलवार रात को आरोपी की निशानदेही पर मिला। सीसीटीवी फुटेज में पहचाने जाने के बाद आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया गया।

1 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

पति का दावाः मेरे हाथों से रोज पिटोगी तो मिलेगा स्वर्ग, पत्नी परेशान

31 जुलाई 2019

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

सरसंघचालक मोहन भागवत बोले, एक दिन फिर विश्व गुरु बनेगा भारत

31 जुलाई 2019

अमित शाह-राहुल गांधी
Jharkhand

शाह पर अभद्र टिप्पणी के मामले में राहुल की याचिका पर बुधवार को भी जारी रहेगी सुनवाई

31 जुलाई 2019

लालू प्रसाद यादव
Jharkhand

जेल से आठ गुना ज्यादा समय अस्पताल में गुजार चुके हैं लालू, रिपोर्ट में खुलासा

28 जुलाई 2019

tara shahdev (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

हिंदू बनकर नेशनल शूटर तारा शाहदेव से शादी करने वाले रकीबुल हसन सहित पांच के खिलाफ आरोप तय

27 जुलाई 2019

कुशवाहा शिवपूजन मेहता
Jharkhand

झारखंड: बसपा ने अपने एकमात्र विधायक को निष्कासित किया

29 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

नाबालिग छात्र वाहन लेकर स्कूल गए तो रद्द होगा एडमिशन, झारखंड सरकार का आदेश

30 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

सांप के काटने से दो की मौत, प्रशासन ने मृतक परिवार को दिया मदद का भरोसा 

27 जुलाई 2019

झारखंड विधानसभा
Jharkhand

झारखंड: भाजपा मंत्री ने मुस्लिम विधायक पर ‘जय श्री राम’ का नारा लगाने का बनाया दबाव

27 जुलाई 2019

