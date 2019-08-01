झारखंड: रंगे हाथों पकड़ा गया चोर, भीड़ ने पीट-पीटकर की हत्या

Jharkhand: A thief was allegedly beaten to death in Chihuntia village of Dumka district. Dumka SP says "There were 4 thieves, 3 managed to escape. The thief who died was a most wanted criminal. FIR registered & 4 villagers have been taken into custody. We're questioning them." pic.twitter.com/eXvuLi2lyW— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2019
झारखंड के जमशेदपुर में एक झकझोर देने वाली वारदात हुई है। पिछले हफ्ते टाटानगर रेलवे स्टेशन से लापता हुई तीन साल की एक बच्ची का सिर कटा हुआ शव मंगलवार रात को आरोपी की निशानदेही पर मिला। सीसीटीवी फुटेज में पहचाने जाने के बाद आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया गया।
1 अगस्त 2019