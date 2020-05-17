झारखंड: सिमडेगा में पुलिस और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़, सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी

An encounter between police and Naxals took place in Simdega district today morning. In exchange of fire, one Naxal killed while another is seriously injured. Police have launched a search operation in the area: Saket Kumar Singh, IG Operations, Jharkhand— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.