
झारखंड: सिमडेगा में पुलिस और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़, सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सिमडेगा Updated Sun, 17 May 2020 10:53 AM IST
झारखंड के सिमडेगा जिले में रविवार सुबह पुलिस और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई। दोनों तरफ से हुई गोलीबारी में एक नक्सली की मौत जबकि एक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया है। पुलिस ने इलाके में सर्च ऑपरेशन (खोज अभियान) शुरू कर दिया है। यह जानकारी आईजी ऑपरेशंस साकेत कुमार सिंह ने दी।
