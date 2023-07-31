Ranchi Land Scam: ईडी ने कारोबारी विष्णु अग्रवाल को किया गिरफ्तार, जमीन घोटाला मामले में कार्रवाई

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने रांची जमीन घोटाला मामले में बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। ईडी ने बताया कि रांची के कारोबारी बिष्णु कुमार अग्रवाल से करीब 6:30 घंटे तक पूछताछ करने के बाद सोमवार रात करीब 10.30 बजे उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। अब तक इस मामले में आईएएस छवि रंजन समेत कुल 13 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है।
ईडी ने इस मामले की जांच के सिलसिले में आईएएस छवि रंजन के पश्चिम बंगाल और बिहार में भी कुल तीन ठिकानों पर तलाशी ली थी। इसके बाद कोलकाता के व्यवसायी अमित अग्रवाल और उनके ससुर दिलीप घोष को गिरफ्तार किया था। ईडी के सूत्रों के मुताबिक, एजेंसी ने तलाशी के दौरान कई फर्जी मुहर, जमीन के कागजात और रजिस्ट्री दस्तावेज बरामद किए हैं।
Jharkhand | ED arrested Ranchi-based businessman Bishnu Kumar Agrawal at around 10.30 pm today after questioning him for about 6:30 hours in the Ranchi land scam case: ED
As of now, a total of 13 people including IAS Chhavi Ranjan have been arrested in the case. — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023
