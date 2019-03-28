Jharkhand: Economist and activist Jean Dreze who was detained and interrogated earlier today on charges of holding an event without permission in Garwa, has been released pic.twitter.com/yAmu1dNAT8— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
भाजपा ने अबतक कोडरमा सीट से नाम का एलान नहीं किया है। यहां से पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष रवींद्र राय मौजूदा सांसद हैं। देखना दिचलस्प होगा कि भाजपा अन्नपूर्णा देवी या रवींद्र राय में किस पर चुनावी दांव खेलती है।
25 मार्च 2019