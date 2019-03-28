शहर चुनें

Jharkhand

झारखंड: हिरासत में लिए गए अर्थशास्त्री ज्यां द्रेज को रिहा किया गया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 28 Mar 2019 03:57 PM IST
ज्यां द्रेज
ज्यां द्रेज - फोटो : ANI
झारखंड में अर्थशास्त्री और सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता ज्यां द्रेज को गुरुवार को रिहा कर दिया गया है। उन्हें बुधवार को गढ़वा में बिना इजाजत कार्यक्रम आयोजित करने के आरोप में हिरासत में लिया गया था। आज सुबह उनसे इस मामले में पूछताछ भी की गई है।
