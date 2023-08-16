Jharkhand: स्वास्थ्य मंत्री गुप्ता का मोदी सरकार पर तंज, 'झारखंड में हम करेला, कुटकी और नीम का घूंट पी रहे'

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
झारखंड के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री बन्ना गुप्ता ने बुधवार को केंद्र की मोदी सरकार पर तंज कसा। उन्होंने कहा कि झारखंड में राजनीतिक स्वास्थ्य अच्छा है क्योंकि हम करेला, कुटकी और नीम का घूंट पी रहे हैं। उन्होंने करेला, कुटकी और नीम की तुलना ईडी, सीबीआई और इनकम टैक्स से की।
#WATCH| Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta says, "The political health in Jharkhand is good as we're drinking the sip of 'karela', 'kutki' and neem. These karela, kutki, and neem are ED, CBI and Income Tax. These things are making us strong to fight...We'll talk about how in… pic.twitter.com/WuMO7xsjND— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023
