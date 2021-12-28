जम्मू-कश्मीर: 29 साल बाद पाकिस्तानी जेल से लौटा कठुआ का कुलदीप, कहा- ये मेरा दूसरा जन्म

J&K: Kuldeep Singh from Kathua returns home after spending about 29 years in a Pakistani jail. "Had lost my way while working at the border. Whoever is arrested in Pak, they consider them as spies, same happened with me. Returning home is no less than taking a 2nd birth,"he said pic.twitter.com/o1UBQGNUig— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.