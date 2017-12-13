बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
साइफन बंद करने से नाला ब्लाक
Updated Wed, 13 Dec 2017 01:18 AM IST
कठुआ। पंचायत छन्न अरोडियां के वार्ड चार में रावी तवी सिंचाई विभाग द्वारा साइफन बंद करने और नाला ब्लाक होने से लोगों को परेशानी हो रही है। नाले का पानी घरों में आ रहा है। इससे परेशान लोगों ने मंगलवार को लोक निर्माण विभाग के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया।
प्रदर्शनकारियों में शामिल केआर रैना, मोहिंद्र लाल, लाल चंद, पुरुषोत्तम दास आदि ने कहा कि रावी तवी सिंचाई विभाग द्वारा कुछ दिन पूर्व साइफन बंद कर दिया गया। इसके चलते नाले में सारा पानी जमा हो रहा था। बारिश होते ही नाले का पानी वार्ड चार की गलियों में आ गया और लोगों का घरों से बाहर निकलना बंद हो गया। उन्होंने कहा कि लोक निर्माण विभाग से कई बार नाले की सफाई के लिए कहा गया लेकिन सफाई न करने के चलते भारी दिक्कतों से परेशानी हो रही है। ऐसे में मजबूर होकर उन्हें प्रदर्शन करना पड़ रहा है।
उन्होंने बताया कि पहले भी कई बार समस्या के समाधान के लिए कहा गया लेकिन किसी ने भी लोगों की परेशानी दूर करने के बारे में गंभीर प्रयास नहीं किया। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने कहा कि अगर ऐसा ही रहा तो पानी लोगों के घरों तक पहुंच जाएगा।
