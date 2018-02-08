अपना शहर चुनें

स्वाइन फ्लू से बढ़ती मौतों के बाद उठाया ये कदम, ताकि मिले मरीजों को राहत

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 07:58 PM IST
स्वाइन फ्लू
प्रदेश में स्वाइन फ्लू के बढ़ते मामले और आए दिन हो रही मौतों पर गंभीरता दिखाते हुए अब ये कदम उठाया गया है, ताकि मरीजों को तुरंत राहत मिल सके।

पूरा मामला राजस्थान के जोधपुर से जुड़ा है। दरअसल, जनवरी 2018 में स्वाइन फ्लू से मौत के मामले में जोधपुर शहर अव्वल रहा है। इनमें 84 प्रतिशत मरीजों के इलाज में देरी हुई। इस तरह के मामलों को राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट विधिक सेवा समिति, जोधपुर ने गंभीरता से लिया हैं। समिति के पूर्णकालिक सचिव धीरज शर्मा ने बताया कि अध्यक्ष एवं जस्टिस संगीत लोढा के निर्देशानुसार जोधपुर के सरकारी अस्पतालों में स्वाइन फ्लू मरीजों एवं उनके परिजनों को राहत प्रदान करने के लिए पैरा लीगल वॉलेन्टियर्स की टीमों का गठन किया गया है।

इन टीमों में पैरा लीगल वॉलेन्टियर्स योगेश कुमार माहेश्वरी, महावीर कांकरिया, दिनेश जैन, सुशीला कांकरिया, राधिका लोहिया, सुमनलता, सारिका नागर आदि अपनी सेवाऐं प्रदान करेगें। ये टीमें राजकीय चिकित्सालयों में जाकर मरीजों की लंबी लाइन से निजात दिलाने एवं शीघ्र उपचार में सहयोग प्रदान करेंगी।

स्वाइन फ्लू से अधिकतर मरीजों की मौत समय पर इलाज नहीं मिलने के कारण हुई हैं। ये टीमें अस्पताल प्रशासन के साथ सामंजस्य स्थापित करते हुए इस प्रकार के संकटों से मरीजों को राहत प्रदान करेगी।
