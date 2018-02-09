अपना शहर चुनें

खतरे में विरासत: झील का नजारा दिखाने के नाम पर हो रहा खिलवाड़

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 04:28 PM IST
The heritage of the lakes city Rajasthan is in danger, know why
उदयपुर शहर में तोड़ी जा रही परकोटे की दीवार - फोटो : amar ujala
झीलों की नगरी के नाम से दुनियाभर में मशहूर शहर की सुंदरता को निखारने के नाम पर उजाड़ने का प्रयास सामने आया है। लोगों का कहना है कि ये सौंदर्यीकरण केवल विरासत बिगाड़ने का काम है।

पूरा मामला राजस्थान के उदयपुर से जुड़ा है। यहां शहर को हैरिटेज बनाने के नाम पर नगर निगम स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत सौंदर्यीकरण के काम कराने में लगा है। इसी कड़ी में अब यहां कुछ हिस्सो में परकोटा बचा है उसे तुड़वाने का काम किया जा रहा है। जबकि लोगों का कहना है कि ये प्राचीन विरासत है जिसे सहेजकर रखना चाहिए, लेकिन हो रहा इसके विपरीत है। सड़क के किनारे बने परकोटे की दीवार को तोड़कर यहां जालियां लगाई जाएंगी।

इसके पीछे निगम का कहना है कि ऐसा इसलिए किया जा रहा है ताकि यहां से गुजरने वाले लोगों को सड़क से ही झील नजर आ सके। दीवार तोड़ने के पीछे ये तर्क दिया जा रहा है कि दीवार के कारण लोगों को झील नजर नहीं आती है। अब निगम पर्यटकों को झील दर्शन करवाने के नाम पर गड़िया देवरे से चांदपोल दरवाजे तक की शहर कोट को ढहाकर उसके स्थान पर जाली लगाने पर आमादा है।

उधर, पूरे मामले में स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि दीवार तोड़ने से पहले यहां ना तो उनसे बात की गई और ना ही विरासत के जानकारों से उनकी राय मांगी गई। ऐसे में ये केवल विरासत बिगाड़ने का काम ही लोग इसे बता रहे हैं।
