200 फीट ऊंचे टावर पर चढ़ा युवक, बोला-अयोध्या में राम मंदिर बनाओ

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 04:44 PM IST
टावर से नीचे उतरा युवक(गोले में) - फोटो : amar ujala
उदयपुर संभाग के चित्तौडगढ़ जिले में आज एक युवक के 200 फीट ऊंचे टावर पर चढ़ने से सनसनी फैल गई।

पूरा मामला चित्तौड़गढ़ के रेलवे कॉलोनी से जुड़ा है। यहां आज सुबह एक युवक रेलवे के टावर पर चढ़ गया। टावर पर चढ़कर युवक जोर-जोर से बोलने लगा कि भगवान राम का मंदिर बनवाओ और दो बच्चों का कानून सभी जातियों के लिए अनिवार्य करो। इसके बाद वहां भीड़ एकत्र हो गई। सूचना पर पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची और काफी देर समझाईश के बाद युवक को नीचे उतारा। कोतवाली थानाधिकारी भरतसिंह ने बताया कि टावर पर चढ़ने वाला युवक रिठोला का रहने वाला जयपाल ओड़ (35) है।
पहले भी कर चुका है ऐसी हरकत
