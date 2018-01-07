Download App
हाथों में तलवार थामें सड़कों पर निकली महिलाएं, सबने किया स्वागत

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Sun, 07 Jan 2018 05:06 PM IST
rajasthan jaisalmer- rastriya sevika samiti organized a march
पथ संचलन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारत-पाक सीमा से सटे जैसलमेर में आज का दिन खास रहा। स्वर्णनगरी में पहली बार निकले मातृ शक्ति के पथ संचलन में उत्साह और उमंग का माहौल नजर आया। हाथ में तलवार थामे महिलाओं को पथ संचलन करते देखना लोगों के लिए अनूठा अनुभव था।

जैसलमेर में एक सैनिक की तरह कदम मिलाकर जोश एवं ऊर्जा के साथ सेविकाओं का संचलन मुख्य आकर्षण का केन्द्र रहा। स्वर्णनगरी में पहली मर्तबा निकले सेविकाओं के पथ संचलन को लेकर शहरवासियों ने भी पुष्प वर्षा के साथ स्वागत किया।
नजर आया गजब का उत्साह
