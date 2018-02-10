अपना शहर चुनें

लापता हुए जज मिले यहां, परिजनों ने जताई इस बात की आशंका...

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 09:34 AM IST
फाइल फोटो।
घर से अचानक एक विशिष्ट न्यायधीश के लापता हो जाने से शुक्रवार को न्यायिक महकमे में हड़कंप का माहौल रहा। मामला जयपुर शहर के बजाज नगर थाना क्षेत्र का है। यहां के न्यू शाखा स्थित सरकारी आवास में रहने वाले जज गजानंद शर्मा शुक्रवार को अचानक लापता हो गए थे। करीब 24 घंटे लापता रहे जज शर्मा आज सुबह जयपुर के नजदीक दौसा रेलवे स्टेशन पर मिले है। जिन्हें बजाज नगर थाना पुलिस जयपुर लेकर लौटी है। जज का लापता होना और फिर 24 घंटे बाद रेलवे स्टेशन पर मिलने की घटना ने लोगों को चौंका दिया है। लेकिन जज गजनंद शर्मा के परिवार का कहना है कि शर्मा बीते कई दिनों से बीमार है। 

बीमार है जज शर्मा
