स्वास्थ्य मंत्री की 'डर्टी पिक्चर' वायरल, सड़क किनारे क्या रहे हैं ये

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Wed, 14 Feb 2018 08:48 AM IST
स्वच्छ भारत अभियान के लिए केन्द्र व राज्य सरकारें करोड़ों रुपए खर्च कर रही हैं। यहां की सरकारों के मंत्री अपने आप को स्वच्छता का दूत बताकर लंबे चौड़े भाषण देने से भी बाज नहीं आते हैं। लेकिन जयपुर में मंगलवार से एक फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है। वायरल करने वालों का दावा है कि फोटो में सड़क किनारे लघुशंका करते दिख रहे व्यक्ति  राजस्थान के चिकित्सा मंत्री कालीचरण सराफ हैं। इस फोटो में पास ही सरकारी गाड़ी और उनका सहायक भी दिख रहा है। 

पीएम मोदी के अभियान का मजाक
