तस्करों ने की पुलिस पर फायरिंग, एक को दबोचा, दो फरार

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 10:04 AM IST
पुलिस पर तस्करों की ओर की जाने वाली फा​यरिंग की घटनाएं यहां आम हो गई। बीती रात एक बार फिर से भरतपुर के कैथवाड़ा में गो-तस्करों ने पुलिस पर फायरिंग कर दी। जवाबी कार्रवाई में पुलिस ने भी तस्करों पर कई राउंड फायरिंग की। दरअसल बीती रात को गो-तस्करी की सूचना मिलने पर जब पुलिस ने एक वाहन का पीछा किया तो उसमें मौजूद तस्करों ने पुलिस पर गोली चला दी। कैथवाड़ा एसएचओ योगेन्द्र सिंह के नेतृत्व में हुई इस कार्रवाई में पुलिस ने भी तस्करों पर फायर किया। 

पुलिस ने भी की फायरिंग
