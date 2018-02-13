अपना शहर चुनें

दर्दनाक हादसा: भीषण टक्कर के बाद ट्रेलरों में लगी आग, जिंदा जल गए दो ड्राइवर

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 11:16 AM IST
rajasthan ajmer fire broke out in trailers after collision- drivers burnt alive
मौके की एक तस्वीर
देर रात हुए एक दर्दनाक हादसे में दो ड्राइवरों के जिंदा जल जाने का मामला सामने आया है। राजस्थान के अजमेर जिले में हुए इस हादसे में दो ट्रेलरों के बीच हुई आमने सामने की टक्कर के बाद लगी आग में दोनों के ड्राइवर जिंदा जल गए और उनकी दर्दनाम मौत हो गई।


जानकारी के अनुसार अजमेर के सरवाड़ थाना इलाके के कोहड़ा गांव के पास देर रात स्टेट हाइवे से गुजर रहे दो ट्रेलर आपस में भिड़ गए और देखते ही देखते उनमें आग लग गई। ट्रेलरों में मौजूद उनके ड्राइवर खुद को संभाल नहीं पाए और दोनों मौके पर ही जिंदा जल गए।

इस हादसे में दोनों ट्रेलरों के खलासी भी बुरी तरह से झुलसे हैं जिन्हें अजमेर के जेएलएन अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है जहां उनकी हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है। सूचना के बाद सरवाड़ थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची वहीं अजमेर कोटा स्टेट हाईवे के दोनों तरफ लंबा जाम भी लग गया। फायर बिग्रेड ने ट्रेलरों में लगी आग पर काबू पाया जिसके बाद क्रेन की मदद से उन्हें सड़क से हटाया गया। 

