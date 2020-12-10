शहर चुनें
Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Jaipur ›   Rajasthan: 9 newborns died at JK Lone Hospital in Kota in the last 24 hours

राजस्थान: 24 घंटे में नौ नवजातों की मौत, डीएम ने बनाई जांच समिति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Thu, 10 Dec 2020 09:58 PM IST
राजस्थान में पिछले 24 घंटे में नौ नवजात बच्चों की मौत
राजस्थान में पिछले 24 घंटे में नौ नवजात बच्चों की मौत - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान के कोटा के जेके लोन अस्पताल में पिछले 24 घंटों में नौ नवजात बच्चों की मौत हो गई। इसके लिए जिला कलेक्टर एक जांच समिति बनाई है। वहीं, जेके लोन अस्पताल के चिकित्सा अधीक्षक एस सी दुलारा ने कहा, '9 नवजात शिशुओं में से तीन को मृत लाया गया, 3 को जन्मजात बीमारियां थी और 2 रेफर मामले मामले थे।'
इस मामले में राजस्थान के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री रघु शर्मा ने कहा, प्रदेश के सभी मेडिकल कॉलेज प्राचार्यो को नवजात शिशुओं के उपचार के प्रति विशेष गम्भीरता बरतने के निर्देष दिए हैं। साथ ही उन्होंने ये भी कहा कि डॉक्टरों की लापरवाही के कारण एक भी नवजात बच्चों की मौत नहीं होनी चाहिए। सीएम और सरकार इस मुद्दे को बहुत गंभीरता से ले रही है।
 
 

city & states jaipur 9 newborns died jk lone hospital jk lone hospital in kota

