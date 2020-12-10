राजस्थान: 24 घंटे में नौ नवजातों की मौत, डीएम ने बनाई जांच समिति

Rajasthan: 9 newborns died at JK Lone Hospital in Kota in the last 24 hours. District Collector forms an Investigation committee."Out of 9 newborns, 3 were brought dead, 3 had congenital diseases & 2 were referred cases," says JK Lone Hospital Medical Superintendent, S C Dulara pic.twitter.com/oRp1R9PG4U — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020
9 newborns have lost their lives, out of which 3 were brought dead. I've issued directions that under no circumstances should we lose the life of any newborn due to the negligence of doctors. CM & govt is taking this issue very seriously: Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma https://t.co/rEdEgB15Uz pic.twitter.com/DvFm9JT6kS— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020
