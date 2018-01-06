Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Jaipur ›   Pension paid to retired employee, the High Court said

रिटायर्ड कर्मचारी को पेंशन परिलाभ अदा करें, हाईकोर्ट ने कहा

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 08:10 PM IST
Pension paid to retired employee, the High Court said
राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट ने बीस साल पहले एनडीएसआई(नेशनल डिसीप्लेन स्कीम इंस्ट्रक्टर) से रिटायर्ड हुए याचिकाकर्ता को पेंशन परिलाभ ब्याज सहित अदा करने के आदेश दिए हैं।

RELATED

न्यायाधीश एसपी शर्मा की एकलपीठ ने यह आदेश बलराम वर्मा की याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए दिए। याचिका में कहा गया कि याचिकाकर्ता केन्द्र सरकार में सीनियर एनडीएसआई था। वहीं बाद में उसे राज्य सरकार की स्कूल में समायोजित किया गया। इस दौरान राज्य सरकार ने 22 दिसंबर 1975 को कुछ कर्मचारियों को पीटीआई ग्रेड-1 का लाभ दिया, लेकिन याचिकाकर्ता को इससे वंचित रखा गया। इसे हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती देते हुए कहा गया कि याचिकाकर्ता से कनिष्ठ कर्मचारियों को परिलाभ दिए जा चुके हैं। ऐसे में याचिकाकर्ता को इससे वंचित नहीं किया जा सकता।

जिस पर सुनवाई करते हुए एकलपीठ ने याचिकाकर्ता को ब्याज सहित पेंशन परिलाभ अदा करने को कहा है।
rajasthan highcourt rajasthan news
कॉमेंट करें

Spotlight

Sridevi painting to be auctioned bidding will start at Rs 10 lakhs
Bollywood

10 लाख रुपए में अपनी ये कीमती चीज बेच देंगी श्रीदेवी, आप भी खरीद सकते हैं

6 जनवरी 2018

salman khan brother in law ayush sharma maintain stardom before his bollywood entry
Bollywood

बिना फिल्में किए ही इतने महंगे शौक रखते हैं सलमान के जीजा, घर के किराए से ज्यादा है चप्पल की कीमत

6 जनवरी 2018

aishwarya rai and abhishek bachchan bought apartment worth rupee 21 crore
Bollywood

PHOTOS: फीस बढ़ाते ही ऐश ने खरीदा 21 करोड़ का बंगला, स्विमिंग पूल एरिया देख दिमाग हिल जाएगा

6 जनवरी 2018

shah rukh khan film zero faces controversy as writer mithilesh baria
Bollywood

टीजर रिलीज होते ही विवादों में फंसी शाहरुख खान की 'Zero', चोरी का लग गया आरोप

6 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 ex contestant bandagi kalra ready for bollywood entry
Television

Bigg Boss 11: बेघर होने के बाद बंदगी कालरा की खुल गई किस्मत, जानकर शिल्पा-हिना को होगी जलन

6 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss ex contestant arshi khan spotted at outside of salman khan house
Television

Bigg Boss से निकल चुकी ये कंटेस्टेंट जा पहुंची सलमान के घर, गार्ड्स ने खदेड़ा तो तिलमिलाईं

6 जनवरी 2018

Birthday Special Story a r rahman
Bollywood

B'day Special: पिता के निधन के बाद हुआ कुछ ऐसा रहमान ने कबूला इस्लाम धर्म

6 जनवरी 2018

vacancies for Resident Doctors in AIIMS Bhopal
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: भोपाल के एम्स अस्पताल में निकलीं रेजीडेंट डाक्टर्स की वैकेंसी

6 जनवरी 2018

vacancies for Deputy Managers in State Bank of India
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया में डिप्‍टी मैनेजर बनने का मौका

6 जनवरी 2018

karan johar want to patch up with kangana ranaut after nepotism controversy
Bollywood

ऐसा क्या हुआ कि कंगना के आगे झुके करण, खत्म करना चाहते हैं कोल्ड वार

6 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

ED files supplementary charge sheet against lalu yadav and misa bharti in money laundering case
Bihar

नए केस में फंसे लालू, ED ने 8000 करोड़ के फर्जीवाड़े पर दाखिल की चार्जशीट

चारा घोटाला के एक मामले में सजा के ऐलान से पहले राजद प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद यादव पर प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने शिकंजा कसा है। ईडी ने 8000 करोड़ रुपये के कथित मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग केस में पूरक आरोपपत्र दाखिल किया है।

6 जनवरी 2018

child reached to police station in etawah
Kanpur

'पापा काे एेसे माराे क‌ि रूह कांप जाए', थाने पहुंचे इस 11 साल के बच्चे ने बयां क‌िया गुस्सा

5 जनवरी 2018

weather forecast himachal pradesh
Shimla

हिमाचल में इस सप्ताह कैसा रहेगा मौसम का हाल, जान लीजिए

6 जनवरी 2018

fodder scam: lalu yadav complaints for feeling cold in jail then judge says play tabla
Jharkhand

लालू की शिकायत जेल में ठंड लगती है, जज की सलाह- तबला बजाइए

5 जनवरी 2018

private school became modern madrasa in kanpur
Kanpur

योगी सरकार ने कसा शिकंजा तो 'प्राइवेट स्कूल बन गए आधुनिक मदरसे'

6 जनवरी 2018

Daroga resigns from UP police, said, It is difficult to do such a job
Meerut

दारोगा ने यूपी पुलिस से दिया इस्तीफा, कहा- ऐसे में नौकरी करना मुश्किल

31 दिसंबर 2017

FODDER SCAM: Lalu Prasad Yadav's advocate files plea in CBI Court, demanding minimum punishment
Jharkhand

चारा घोटाला: लालू ने की CBI कोर्ट से कम-से-कम सजा की मांग, खराब सेहत का दिया हवाला

5 जनवरी 2018

potato farmers throw the potato in front of vidhansabha
Lucknow

विधानसभा के सामने सड़कों पर सुबह-सुबह बिखरा मिला आलू, सवालों के घेरे में सुरक्षा

6 जनवरी 2018

saffron color painted on haj house lucknow
Lucknow

लखनऊ हज हाउस का भी हुआ भगवाकरण, हरे पर चढ़ा केसरिया रंग

5 जनवरी 2018

husband gave divorce to wife on whatsapp from dubai
Lucknow

दुबई से बीबी को वाट्सएप पर दिया तलाक, वजह जानकर आप भी रह जाएंगे हैरान

6 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: तीन घंटे तक सुलगता रहा सीकर, ये थी वजह

अफवाह कितनी जल्दी भयानक रूप ले सकती है, ये देखने को मिला राजस्थान के सीकर में। सीकर में एक युवक की बस से टक्कर हो जाने के बाद तमाम अफवाहों से बवाल मच गया। उपद्रवियों ने राजस्थान रोडवेज की एक बस को आगे के हवाले कर दिया और जमकर तोड़फोड़ की।

29 दिसंबर 2017

BUS FALLS IN BANAS RIVER NEAR SAWAI MADHOPUR OF RAJASTHAN 0:50

राजस्थान: सवाई माधोपुर के पास नदी में गिरी बस, 32 की मौत

23 दिसंबर 2017

VIRAL VIDEO: A SHAMFUL PICTURE OF WOMEN HARRSMENT 1:47

गुजरात चुनाव से पहले फिर वाइरल हुआ रेगिस्तान की दहशत का ये वीडियो

25 नवंबर 2017

UNKNOWN AND INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT NAHARGARH FORT OF JAIPUR 2:08

पद्मावती विवाद: जिस किले में मिली लाश, देखिए उसका डरावना इतिहास

25 नवंबर 2017

PADMAVATI ROW RASHTRIYA RAJPUT KARNI SENA WORKERS VANDALISE CINEMA HALL KOTA IN RAJASTHAN 1:27

पद्मावती विवाद: करणी सेना ने मॉल में की तोड़फोड़, आग लगाने की धमकी दी

15 नवंबर 2017

Recommended

Rajasthan highcourt notice issued to three including Roadways MD
Jaipur

जांच पूरी नहीं होने की कहते हुए कर दिया ट्रांसफर, रोडवेज एमडी सहित तीन से मांगा जवाब

6 जनवरी 2018

highcourt Notice issued for officers not to stop illegal buses
Jaipur

अवैध बसों को नहीं रोकने पर अधिकारियों को जारी हुए अवमानना नोटिस

5 जनवरी 2018

highcourt asked to jail DG why the prisoner was not released
Jaipur

जेल डीजी पेश होकर बताए क्यों रिहा नहीं हुआ कैदी, हाईकोर्ट ने पूछा

3 जनवरी 2018

Highcourt Order of giving benefits of service returns and seniority
Jaipur

प्रबोधक भर्ती : सेवा परिलाभ और वरिष्ठता का लाभ देने के आदेश

29 दिसंबर 2017

Transport Commissioner Take action to stop illegal buses -High Court
Jaipur

अवैध बसों का संचालन रोकने की कार्रवाई करें परिवहन आयुक्त-हाईकोर्ट

27 दिसंबर 2017

Rajasthan Doctor's transfer twice in one month court Court asks government to respond
Jaipur

डॉक्टर के ट्रांसफर पर सरकार से मांगा जवाब

25 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.