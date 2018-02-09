अपना शहर चुनें

भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच जुड़ेगा रिश्ता, बजेगी शहनाई और होगा नाच-गाना

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 07:31 PM IST
New Relations make with the India-Pakistan people in Rajasthan, know why
भारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर भले ही तनाव का माहौल बना हुआ हो, लेकिन दोनों देशों के लोगों के दिल अभी एक-दूसरे से जुड़े हुए हैं। ताजा मामले को देखकर भी ऐसा ही लग रहा है, जहां फिर से एक नया रिश्ता पाकिस्तान से जुड़ने वाला है। जिसके लिए तैयारियां शुरू हो गई हैं।

यहां बात हो रही है भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच होने वाले वैवाहिक संबंधों की। इस बार राजस्थान के जोधपुर में पाकिस्तान से बारात आएगी। इसके लिए जोधपुर की दुल्हन के घर पर और पाकिस्तान के अमरकोट में रहने वाले दूल्हे की घर तैयारियां भी शुरू हो गई हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि जोधपुर में आगामी 18 फरवरी को पाकिस्तान से डॉ.हमीर सिंह की बारात आएगी। यहां दुल्हन वंदना कुमारी के साथ वैवाहिक रिश्ते की शुरुआत होगी। इसके लिए बाकायदा शहनाई और नाच-गाने का कार्यक्रम भी निर्धारित किया गया है।
अभी ये आ रही है परेशानी
