हिट एंड रन: विधायक पुत्र को कोर्ट ने सुनाए ये आरोप

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 07:58 PM IST
Hit and Run Case: These allegations were heard by the court to MLA's son
जयपुर के अतिरिक्त सत्र न्यायालय क्रम-15 ने बीएमडब्ल्यू हिट एंड रन प्रकरण में विधायक पुत्र सिद्धार्थ महरिया को गैर इरादतन हत्या, मारपीट और शराब पीकर वाहन चलाने के आरोप सुनाए।

महरिया की ओर से आरोपों से इनकार करते हुए मुकदमे की ट्रायल चाही। वहीं प्रकरण के आरोपी दिवीक सिंह और कमल मीणा के पेश नहीं होने पर अदालत उन्हें 28 फरवरी को आरोप सुनाएगी।

गौरतलब है कि एक जुलाई 2016 की रात अशोक नगर थाना इलाके में बीएमडब्ल्यू कार और ऑटो रिक्शा की दुर्घटना में तीन लोगों की मौत हुई थी। घटना को लेकर पुलिस ने महरिया के खिलाफ गैर इरादतन हत्या, मारपीट और शराब पीकर वाहन चलाने व दिविक तथा कमल के खिलाफ अपराध की सूचना नहीं देने को लेकर आरोप पत्र पेश किया था।
bmw hit and run highcourt

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

