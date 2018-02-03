अपना शहर चुनें

बेटियों ने निभाया बेटे का फर्ज, इन्हें देख हर किसी की आंखे हुई नम

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 08:19 PM IST
Daughters marked their presence in father funeral
पिता की पार्थिव देह को कंधा देतीं बेटियां - फोटो : amar ujala
बेटियां किसी भी बेटे से कम नहीं है। यही कारण है कि आज बेटियां हर तरह से बेटे का फर्ज निभा रही हैं। अजमेर जिले में भी बेटियों ने बेटे होने का फर्ज निभाकर बदलते समाज के लिए भूमिका निभाई।
 

अजमेर के माखुपुरा निवासी अमरनाथ सिंह का बीमारी के बाद शनिवार को निधन हो गया था। बेटा नहीं होने पर यहां बेटियों ने बेटे का फर्ज निभाया। बेटियों ने अपने पिता के पार्थिव शरीर को कांधा दिया और फिर मुखाग्नि दी। बेटी भारती ने बताया कि उसके कोई भाई नहीं है, लेकिन वो दोनों बहनें किसी बेटे से कम भी नहीं हैं।
