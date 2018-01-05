Download App
जमीन पर बिगड़ी बात, भाई ने भाई को पीट-पीटकर मार डाला

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर  Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 01:55 PM IST
जमीन को लेकर बिगड़ी बात में एक व्यक्ति ने अपने ही चचेरे भाई को लाठी से पीट-पीटकर मार डाला। 

हत्या की यह वारदात राजस्थान के डूंगरपुर जिले की है। यहां दो चचेरे भाइयों के बीच लंबे अरसे से जमीन के बंटवारे को लेकर विवाद चल रहा था। बीती रात यह विवाद फिर से गरमा गया। दोनों भाइयों के बीच कहासुनी मारपीट में बदल गई।

इससे तैश में आकर युवक ने अपने 50 वर्षीय भाई भाणजी भगोरा पर लाठी से ताबड़तोड़ वार कर गंभीर घायल कर दिया। वारदात के बाद आरोपी भाग निकला। वहीं, गंभीर घायल भाणजी भगोरा को परिजनों ने अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। जहां उसने दम तोड़ दिया। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। हत्या का केस दर्ज कर पड़ताल में जुट गई है। वारदात के बाद आरोपी फरार हो गया, जिसकी तलाश की जा रही है। 
