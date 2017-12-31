Download App
आपका शहर Close

सेना के जवान को पुलिस ने मारा थप्पड़, ये है पूरा मामला

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 07:32 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Army and police jawans clashes in alwar

demo pic

दशहरा मैदान के पास आज सेना के जवानों और पुलिस के जवानों में मारपीट हो गई। जिसके बाद शिवाजी पार्क पुलिस ने 3 जवानों को शांति भंग में गिरफ्तार कर लिया।
मामला राजस्थान के अलवर जिले का है। शिवाजी पार्क थानाधिकारी विनोद सांवरिया ने बताया कि ट्रेड फेयर में कुछ युवकों द्वारा हुड़दंग करने की शिकायत मिली थी। जिसके बाद एक युवक को ट्रेड फेयर के बाहर से पकड़ा। इस पर दो अन्य साथियों ने आरोपी को पकड़ने का विरोध किया। बाद में पता चला कि ये तीनों ही सेना के जवान थे। इस दौरान पुलिस के जवान ने सेना के जवान को थप्पड़ मार दिया। जिसके बाद दोनों में मारपीट हो गई। मामला बढ़ता देख एक जवान को पुलिस पकड़ कर थाने ले गई। बाकी दो जवान भी थाने पहुंच गए।

थाने में पुलिस और सेना के जवानों के बीच फिर मारपीट हुई। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने तीनों को हवालात में बंद कर दिया। सूचना मिलने पर मंगलासर छावनी के सीओ पुलिस अधीक्षक से मिलने पहुंचे और उसके बाद तीनो जवानों को जमानत पर छोड़ने की बात कही गई। इस दौरान शिवाजी पार्क पुलिस थाने के बाहर एकत्रित युवाओं ने पुलिस के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की और सेना के जवान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाए।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
Comments

Browse By Tags

indian army rajasthan police army and police

स्पॉटलाइट

दिल्ली नगर निगम में रेजीडेंट बनने का मौका, वॉक-इन-इंटरव्यू के जरिये भर्ती

  • 31 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
North Delhi Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2018- Walk in for 77 Sr and Jr Resident Posts

Bigg Boss 11: दर्शकों ने दिया शिल्पा शिंदे का साथ, हिना खान को हराकर बनीं Winner

  • 31 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
bigg boss 11 weekend ka vaar task between shilpa shidey and hina khan

रात में सोने से पहले पुरुष रोजाना खाएं 2 इलायची, दूर हो जाएगी खास कमजोरी

  • 31 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Having Caradamom on regular basis will help men to get rid of infertility

सुहाना की ये छोटी ड्रेस गौरी के लिए बनी जी का जंजाल, बॉलीवुड में एंट्री लेना आसान नहीं होगा

  • 31 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
shah rukh khan daughter suhana khan troll for her dress

पति के ऊपर ऐसे आई पत्नी कि निकले प्राण, अजीबो-गरीब मामला देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

  • 31 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
A Man crushed to death by his 128 kg wife

जबर ख़बर

कार्ड्स नहीं मैसेजिंग में समा गई है रिश्तों की गरमाहट
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत की राजनीति में एंट्री, तमिलनाडु की सभी सीटों पर लड़ेंगे चुनाव

south superstar rajnikant annouces will fight tamil nadu assembly elections with his party

Most Read

इश्क में म‌िली नाकामी ताे क‌िया एेसा हाल

boy eat poison when girlfriend says no
  • 31 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

युवती का अपहरण कर बलात्कार करने का एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार

युवती का अपहरण कर बलात्कार करने का एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार
  • 31 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

कई महीनों से फरार थी '3700 करोड़ की धोखाधड़ी' करने वाली कानपुर की आयुषी, पुणे से गिरफ्तार

Ablaze Info Solution director ayushi mittal arrested in pune
  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

दहेज ना मिला तो महिला के साथ की ये घिनौनी वारदात, जानकर कांप जाएगी रूह

unnatural sexual relations made to newely married woman for dowry in Etah
  • 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

देवर के साथ थे भाभी के अवैध संबंध, पत‌ि काे चला पता ताे कर दी हत्या

etawah murder in extramarital affair
  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

न्यूड होकर पब्लिक प्लेस पर बाइक दौड़ाई, जनता सह न पाई, पुलिस ने दी सजा

Woman riding bike without clothes and also performed objectionable act in public place in england
  • 29 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!