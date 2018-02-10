अपना शहर चुनें

सीमेंट फैक्ट्री में बाॅयलर फटा, 8 श्रमिक झुलसे

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 09:14 PM IST
हादसे के बाद अफरा तफरी मच गई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीमेंट फैक्ट्री में देर शाम बॉयलर फट गया। इस हादसे में आठ श्रमिक गंभीर रूप से झुलस गए। 

यह हादसा ब्यावर के नजदीकी रास गांव स्थित बांगड़ सीमेंट फैक्ट्री में आज शाम हुआ। जानकारी के मुताबिक रोजाना की तरह बांगड़ सीमेंट फैक्ट्री में काम चल रहा था। अचानक ही बाॅयलर फट गया। इसके फटने से 8 श्रमिक इसकी चपेट में आए। फैक्ट्री के अन्य स्टाफ ने तुरंत सभी श्रमिकों को अजमेर के जेएलएन अस्पताल पहुंचाया जहां से 2 की गंभीर हालत को देखते हुए जयपुर के एसएमएस अस्पताल के लिए रैफर किया है जबकि 6 को जेएलएन अस्पताल के ही बर्न यूनिट में उपचार दिया जा रहा है। 
