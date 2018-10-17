शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   youtube server down around the globe

दुनियाभर में वीडियो वेबसाइट यूट्यूब का सर्वर हुआ डाउन, यूजर्स परेशान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 17 Oct 2018 07:27 AM IST
youtube server down around the globe
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
वीडियो वेबसाइट यूट्यूब बुधवार सुबह पूरी दुनिया में बंद हो गई। किसी भी देश के इंटरनेट यूजर इस साइट का प्रयोग नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। ऐसा होने के पीछे का कारण अभी तक नहीं पता चल पाया है। 
विज्ञापन
इस दौरान यूट्यूब की वेबसाइट खोलने पर या तो वेबसाइट ही नहीं खुल रही है या वीडियो प्ले नहीं हो रहे हैं। 

सूचना मिलने के बाद यूट्यूब ने ट्वीट करके इसके लिए माफी मांगी है। यूट्यूब का कहना है कि 'यूट्यूब टीवी' और 'यूट्यूब म्यूजिक' नहीं चल रहे हैं। उसका कहना है कि जल्द ही इस परेशानी को ठीक कर लिया जाएगा और सूचना दी जाएगी। 

Recommended

Constable said that sometimes he thought of shooting some people then killhimself
India News

छुट्टी न मिलने पर सिपाही ने एसओ को लिखा मैसेज, 'मन करता है दो-चार को गोली मारकर खुद मर जाऊं'

17 अक्टूबर 2018

E Commerce Companies did business of 15,000 crore rupees during 5 day festive sale
India News

ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियों ने पांच दिन के त्योहारी सीजन सेल में किया 15,000 करोड़ का कारोबार

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Transfer of 2104 Soldiers of SSB to IB
India News

एसएसबी के 2104 जवानों का हुआ आईबी में तबादला, भारत-चीन सीमा पर होंगे तैनात

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

#MeToo:चित्रांगदा बोलीं-वो मुझसे सबकुछ 'गंदा' करवाते रहे और नवाजुद्दीन बस देखते रहे

16 अक्टूबर 2018

#MeToo:चित्रांगदा बोलीं-वो मुझसे सबकुछ 'गंदा' करवाते रहे और नवाजुद्दीन बस देखते रहे
#MeToo:चित्रांगदा बोलीं-वो मुझसे सबकुछ 'गंदा' करवाते रहे और नवाजुद्दीन बस देखते रहे
#MeToo:चित्रांगदा बोलीं-वो मुझसे सबकुछ 'गंदा' करवाते रहे और नवाजुद्दीन बस देखते रहे
#MeToo:चित्रांगदा बोलीं-वो मुझसे सबकुछ 'गंदा' करवाते रहे और नवाजुद्दीन बस देखते रहे
Bollywood

#MeToo:चित्रांगदा बोलीं-वो मुझसे सबकुछ 'गंदा' करवाते रहे और नवाजुद्दीन बस देखते रहे

16 अक्टूबर 2018

Gurugram murder
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम शूटआउट: जांच में सामने आया बड़ा सच, गनर ने बना रखे थे दो फेसबुक अकाउंट

16 अक्टूबर 2018

Stress Management

टेंशन को छोड़कर दशहरा के दिन जरूर करें यह 5 काम, पूरे साल रहेंगे मालामाल

16 अक्टूबर 2018

श्ामी पेड़
नीलकंठ पक्षी
Stress Management

टेंशन को छोड़कर दशहरा के दिन जरूर करें यह 5 काम, पूरे साल रहेंगे मालामाल

16 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
youtube server down video website यूट्यूब सर्वर डाउन youtube crashed
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Know about Kohinoor and its related controversy
India News

जानिए कोहिनूर और उससे जुड़ा विवाद, सरकार और एएसआई के बयानों में है अंतर!

16 अक्टूबर 2018

PRAYAGRAJ
India News

444 साल बाद एक बार फिर बदला इलाहाबाद का नाम, जानिए पूरा इतिहास

16 अक्टूबर 2018

कोलकाता मेट्रो
India News

दुर्गा पूजा: एक दिन में कोलकाता मेट्रो से 9 लाख लोगों ने किया सफर

16 अक्टूबर 2018

रावण
Madhya Pradesh

दशानन का दूसरा पहलू : कहीं जमाई, तो कहीं आराध्य भी है रावण

16 अक्टूबर 2018

UK parliament
Europe

ब्रिटिश संसद में भी #MeToo, यौन उत्पीड़न को सहना और छिपाना आम बात: रिपोर्ट

16 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
tom cruise
Bike Diary

Tom cruise ने जब सड़कों पर चलाई यह बाइक, लोग नहीं हटा पाए नजर

16 अक्टूबर 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

'प्रयागराज' के नाम से जाना जाएगा इलाहाबाद, कैबिनेट बैठक में प्रस्ताव पर लगी मुहर

16 अक्टूबर 2018

मोहम्मद याह्या
India News

सीबीआई को मिली पहली कामयाबी, बैंकों में घोटाला करके भागे शख्स को लाई देश वापस

16 अक्टूबर 2018

एस श्रीसंथ
Cricket News

सचिन तेंदुलकर की बात याद करके फूट-फूट कर रोने लगे श्रीसंथ, बोले- मेरे पैर...

16 अक्टूबर 2018

Lpg Gas cylinder
Dehradun

रसोई गैस की ऑनलाइन व्यवस्था में ऐसे हो रही सेंधमारी, खुलासा पढ़कर ग्राहकों को लगेगा झटका

16 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

Mohammed Shami wife Hasin jahan started modeling again
India News

आठ महीने में कुछ इस तरह बदल गया मोहम्मद शमी की हसीन का 'जहां'

क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद शमी की पत्नी हसीन जहां की जिंदगी आठ महीने में बदल गई। इस उतार चढ़ाव वाले आठ महीने में हसीन ने अपनी महत्वाकांक्षा मरने नहीं दी। पहले पति से विवाद हुआ फिर चार साल बाद वह मॉडलिंग की दुनिया में लौट आईं।

17 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
We do not become terrorists in AMU, come to fulfill their parents dream: Sajid
India News

कश्मीरी छात्र बोले- हम एएमयू में आतंकी बनने नहीं, मां-बाप के अरमान पूरे करने आते हैं

17 अक्टूबर 2018

sabarimala mandir and other important news on amar ujala.com
India News

आज इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर मिलेगा अपडेट

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Bank Manager
India News

वीडियोः कर्नाटक में बैंक मैनेजर ने रखी लोन के बदले सेक्स की डिमांड

16 अक्टूबर 2018

अरेसिट वारंट जारी होने पर जश्न मनाते हुए थाने पहुंचा युवक
India News

जारी हुआ अरेस्ट वारेंट तो जश्न मनाते पहुंचा थाने, मां-बाप का आशीर्वाद लेकर गया जेल

16 अक्टूबर 2018

Complaints of child abuse can be done at any age
India News

किसी भी उम्र में की जा सकती है बाल उत्पीड़न की शिकायत: कानून मंत्रालय 

17 अक्टूबर 2018

आरोपी बैंक मैनेजर की धुनाई करती हुई महिला
India News

खबर का असरः बैंक मैनेजर निलंबित, ऋण के बदले महिला से की थी संबंध बनाने की मांग

16 अक्टूबर 2018

Hasin Jahan
India News

क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद शमी की पत्नी हसीन जहां ने थामा कांग्रेस का हाथ 

16 अक्टूबर 2018

Two more women charged on Akbar sensational charges
India News

#MeToo: अकबर के खिलाफ दो और महिलाओं ने लगाए सनसनीखेज आरोप 

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Uber cab Driver
India News

मिसाल: आधी रात अकेली न पड़ें महिलाएं इसलिए उबर ड्राइवर ने किया डेढ़ घंटे इंतजार

16 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

सती प्रथा के खिलाफ राजपूतों से भिड़ गया था ये नेता

जब रूप कंवर सती कांड सामने आया तो राजस्थान का पूरा राजपूत समाज सती प्रथा की हिमायत में खड़ा हो गया था। उस समय के राजनीतिक नेताओं में इतना दम नहीं था कि वो राजपूत समाज के सामने खड़े हो जाएं। लेकिन भैरोंसिंह शेखावत में था।

17 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:32

RAJASTHAN: सती प्रथा के खिलाफ राजपूतों से भिड़ गया था ये नेता

17 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:28

कांग्रेस में शामिल होंगे जसवंत सिंह के बेटे मानवेन्द्र सिंह समेत इन खबरों पर रहेगी नजर

17 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:09

VIDEO: जब राहुल गांधी ने की पीएम मोदी की मिमिक्री

16 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 3:41

छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव: नक्सलियों का फरमान, वोट देने गए तो कर देंगे ये हाल

16 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

190 suspected Rohingyas found in Telangana Voter List
India News

तेलंगाना की वोटर लिस्ट में मिले 190 संदिग्ध रोहिंग्याओं के नाम

17 अक्टूबर 2018

MeToo: A women reporter Claims sexual harassment allegations on Congress minister
India News

अब कांग्रेस के मंत्री पर महिला पत्रकार ने लगाया #MeToo का आरोप

16 अक्टूबर 2018

Jaswant Singh son MLA Manvendra and Bahu Chitra today join the Congress
India News

जसवंत सिंह के बेटे विधायक मानवेंद्र और बहू चित्रा आज थामेंगे कांग्रेस का हाथ

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Air hostess falls of from air India plane during attempt to close plane's door
India News

दरवाजा बंद करने के दौरान एयर इंडिया के विमान से गिरी एयर होस्टेस, हालत गंभीर

15 अक्टूबर 2018

Mannan Wani case: Amu has taken back suspension of kashmiri students accused of treason
India News

मन्नान वानी केस: एएमयू ने लिया देशद्रोह के आरोपी कश्मीरी छात्रों का निलंबन वापस 

17 अक्टूबर 2018

#MeToo: Famous painter Jatin Das charged with sexual harassment
India News

#MeToo: मशहूर चित्रकार जतिन दास पर लगा यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप

17 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.