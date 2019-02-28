शहर चुनें

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री की पोती फातिमा भुट्टो ने की भारतीय पायलट की रिहाई की मांग

भाषा, वाशिंगटन Updated Thu, 28 Feb 2019 09:22 AM IST
Fatima Bhutto
Fatima Bhutto - फोटो : twitter
पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री जुल्फिकार अली भुट्टो की पोती और लेखिका फातिमा भुट्टो ने बुधवार को पाकिस्तान की इमरान खान सरकार से भारतीय वायुसेना के उस पायलट को रिहा करने के लिए कहा, जिसे एक हवाई संघर्ष के बाद पाकिस्तान ने पकड़ लेने का दावा किया है।
पायलट अभिनंदन को बुधवार को उस समय कथित रूप से पकड़ लिया गया जब वह अपने मिग 21 बाइसन विमान से सुरक्षित बाहर निकल गए थे। हालांकि वह नियंत्रण रेखा पार करके पाकिस्तान की ओर गिरे। भारत ने जिस पायलट के लापता होने की बात कही थी, वह अभिनंदन ही थे।  

फातिमा भुट्टो ने न्यूयार्क टाइम्स के लेख में लिखा कि मैं और कई अन्य युवा पाकिस्तानी हमारे देश से आग्रह करते हैं कि शांति, मानवता और प्रतिष्ठा के प्रति हमारी प्रतिबद्धता के एक संकेत के तौर पर भारतीय पायलट को रिहा कर दिया जाए, जिसे पकड़ा गया है।



 

अभिनंदन विंग कमांडर एयर फोर्स फातिमा भुट्टो जुल्फिकार अली भुट्टो पाकिस्तान सरकार इमरान खान नरेंद्र मोदी भारत-पाकिस्तान abhinandan varthaman air force indian air force fatima bhutto new york times zulfiqar ali bhutto julfikar ali pakistan government indian army imran khan narendra modi bharat pakistan
