I and many other young Pakistanis have called upon our country to release the captured Indian pilot as a gesture of our commitment to peace, humanity and dignity. My piece in @nytimes https://t.co/Vmd7EWlDvX— fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) February 27, 2019
Pakistan must maintain this profoundly moral stand. It would be an important gesture to release the captured Indian airforce pilot. Our commitment at this moment must be to peace and humanity.— fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) February 27, 2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने तीनों सेना प्रमुखों के साथ बातचीत की जिसने इस संभावना को बढ़ा दिया है कि भारत पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ जवाबी कार्रवाई कर सकता है।
28 फरवरी 2019