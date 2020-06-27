12वीं पुण्यतिथि पर फील्ड मार्शल रहे सैम मानेकशॉ को वेलिंगटन में दी गई श्रद्धांजलि

देश के ताकतवर सेना प्रमुख रहे फील्ड मार्शल सैम मानेकशॉ को उनकी 12वीं पुण्यतिथि पर शनिवार को तमिलनाडु के वेलिंगटन में श्रद्धांजलि सभा आयोजित की गई।सैम मानेकशॉ ने वेलिंगटन में ही अंतिम सांस ली थी। वह 1971 के भारत-पाकिस्तान युद्ध के दौरान भारतीय सेना प्रमुख थे। वह ऐसे जांबाज थे जिन्हें उनकी बहादुरी और जिंदादिली के लिए याद किया जाता है।

Wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the 12th death anniversary of Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw held at his final resting place in Wellington, Tamil Nadu today. He was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. pic.twitter.com/qXvxFlPwBX