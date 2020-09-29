विश्व बैंक ने कहा- 50 सालों बाद पूर्वी एशिया और प्रशांत क्षेत्र की अर्थव्यवस्था में होगी धीमी वृद्धि

Coronavirus pandemic is expected to stoke the slowest growth in more than 50 years in East Asia & the Pacific as well as China, World Bank said in an economic update on Monday. The bank said the region is expected to grow by only 0.9% in 2020, the lowest rate since 1967: Reuters— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.