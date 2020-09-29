शहर चुनें
विश्व बैंक ने कहा- 50 सालों बाद पूर्वी एशिया और प्रशांत क्षेत्र की अर्थव्यवस्था में होगी धीमी वृद्धि

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 29 Sep 2020 08:39 AM IST
विश्व बैंक (फाइल फोटो)
विश्व बैंक (फाइल फोटो)

ख़बर सुनें
कोरोना वायरस महामारी के कारण पूर्वी एशिया और प्रशांत क्षेत्र के साथ-साथ चीन में भी अर्थव्यवस्था 50 से ज्यादा सालों के दौरान सबसे धीमी वृद्धि रहने की उम्मीद है। ऐसा विश्व बैंक ने सोमवार को आर्थिक अपडेट में कहा। ऐसा विश्व बैंक ने सोमवार को आर्थिक अपडेट में कहा। बैंक ने कहा कि 2020 में इस क्षेत्र के केवल 0.9 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ने की उम्मीद है। यह 1967 के बाद से सबसे कम दर है। यह जानकारी समाचार एजेंसी रॉयटर्स ने दी।
world bank coronavirus east asia slow growth china

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

