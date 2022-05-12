ओडिशा: चलती ट्रेन से गिरी महिला, आरपीएफ जवान की तत्परता से बची जान, देखें वीडियो

ओडिशा के भुवनेश्वर रेलवे स्टेशन पर एक बड़ा हादसा होते होते बचा। यहा एक महिला चलती से गिर गई महिला प्लेटफॉर्म पर घिसट रही थी। इस दौरान रेलवे सुरक्षा बल (आरपीएफ) के हेड कांस्टेबल एस मुंडा ने तत्परता दिखाते हुए महिला की जान बचा ली।
#WATCH | Odisha: Railway Protection Force (RPF) head constable S Munda saved the life of a lady passenger by saving her from falling into the gap between the platform and the train at Bhubaneswar Railway Station yesterday, May 11— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022
(Video Source: Indian Railways) pic.twitter.com/uMiLV4apbs
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.