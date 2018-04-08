शहर चुनें

वीडियो: शराब पीकर गाड़ी चलाने के मामले में ब्वॉयफ्रेंड गिरफ्तार, गर्लफ्रेंड ने मीडिया पर फेंके पत्थर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 08 Apr 2018 10:59 AM IST
woman created ruckus on road in Hyderabad after her friend booked for drunken driving
हैदराबाद में एक महिला को अपने दोस्त के लिए सड़क पर उत्पाद मचाते हुए देखा गया है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई की जानकारी के मुताबिक महिला के दोस्त को ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने शराब पीकर गाड़ी चलाने के आरोप में गिरफ्त में ले लिया था। महिला ने पुलिस का बीच सड़क पर विरोध करना शुरू कर दिया।
इस बीच मीडिया कवरेज के लिए मौके पर पहुंच गई। मीडिया से नाराज महिला ने उन पर पत्थर फेंकने शुरू कर दिए। हालांकि, पुलिसकर्मियों ने महिला को बहुत समझाने की कोशिश की। महिला के विरोध की वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है।
 

 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

