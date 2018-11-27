केरल : सोशल मीडिया पर धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने का आरोप, महिला कार्यकर्ता गिरफ्तार 

Kerala: Woman activist Rehana Fathima has been arrested by Pathanamthitta Police. The arrest was made on charges of allegedly hurting religious sentiment through a Facebook post. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/WMWoGkGIl1— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2018
27 नवंबर 2018