Woman activist Rehana Fathima has been arrested by Pathanamthitta Police

केरल : सोशल मीडिया पर धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने का आरोप, महिला कार्यकर्ता गिरफ्तार 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, केरल Updated Tue, 27 Nov 2018 02:15 PM IST
Woman activist Rehana Fathima has been arrested by Pathanamthitta Police
केरल में पथानामथिट्टा पुलिस ने महिला कार्यकर्ता रेहाना फातिमा को गिरफ्तार किया है। रिहाना पर आरोप है कि उन्होंने फेसबुक पोस्ट के माध्यम से धार्मिक भावनाओं को कथित रूप से चोट पहुंचाने की कोशिश की। रिहाना की गिरफ्तारी इसी मामले को लेकर की गई है। 
 
woman activist rehana fathima pathanamthitta police religious sentiment facebook
