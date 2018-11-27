केरल : सोशल मीडिया पर धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने का आरोप, महिला कार्यकर्ता गिरफ्तार 

केरल में पथानामथिट्टा पुलिस ने महिला कार्यकर्ता रेहाना फातिमा को गिरफ्तार किया है। रिहाना पर आरोप है कि उन्होंने फेसबुक पोस्ट के माध्यम से धार्मिक भावनाओं को कथित रूप से चोट पहुंचाने की कोशिश की। रिहाना की गिरफ्तारी इसी मामले को लेकर की गई है।

Kerala: Woman activist Rehana Fathima has been arrested by Pathanamthitta Police. The arrest was made on charges of allegedly hurting religious sentiment through a Facebook post. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/WMWoGkGIl1