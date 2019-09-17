शहर चुनें

Wife of Maharashtra CM Amruta Fadnavis wished PM Modi birthday calling him father of country

महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री की पत्नी ने पीएम मोदी को बताया 'राष्ट्रपिता', ट्विटर पर जमकर हुईं ट्रोल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 17 Sep 2019 09:30 PM IST
पति देवेंद्र फडणवीस के साथ अमृता फडणवीस
पति देवेंद्र फडणवीस के साथ अमृता फडणवीस - फोटो : ट्विटर
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का आज जन्मदिन है। भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेता-कार्यकर्ताओं समेत पूरे देश में नरेंद्र मोदी के जन्मदिन को लेकर उत्साह रहा। नेता-कार्यकर्ताओं ने पीएम मोदी का जन्मदिन मनाया। लेकिन, यही उत्साह कुछ लोगों को भारी भी पड़ा है। इसी अति उत्साह की शिकार महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस की पत्नी अमृता फडणवीस हो गईं।
अमृता ने ट्विटर पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को उनके जन्मदिन की बधाई दी, लेकिन इसी में वह पीएम मोदी को राष्ट्रपिता बता दिया। उन्होंने लिखा, 'हमारे देश के पिता नरेंद्र मोदी को जन्मदिन की बहुत बधाई, जिन्होंने समाज के विकास के लिए हमें लगातार काम करने के लिए हमें प्रेरणा दी।' इस ट्वीट के बाद अमृता लगातार ट्विटर पर ट्रोल हो रही हैं। 



इस ट्वीट को लेकर सोशल मीडिया विपक्षी दलों और भाजपा आलोचकों ने अमृता को आड़े  हाथों लिया और इसे जी हुजूरी का सबसे बड़ा उदाहरण करार दिया। वहीं, कई लोगों ने कहा कि महात्मा गांधी के स्थान पर नरेंद्र मोदी को राष्ट्रपिता बताना शर्मनाक है। आइए देखते हैं अमृता के इस ट्वीट पर कैसी प्रतिक्रियाएं आईं।
 


 

 


 

 
amruta fadnavis maharashtra devendra fadnavis narendra modi birthday father of country
