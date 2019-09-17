महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री की पत्नी ने पीएम मोदी को बताया 'राष्ट्रपिता', ट्विटर पर जमकर हुईं ट्रोल

Highly shameful of a CM 's wife to put Modi in the place of our Mahatma Gandhi ji— RiA (@RiaRevealed) September 17, 2019
Father of nation is Mahatma Gandhi and now this father of country is new🤔🤔 When did PM Modi become father of country and how?? what betterment of society really happened now with unemployment rising like never before and with economy facing slowdown🤔https://t.co/jLIW79vTYR— Vidya (@Vidyaraj51) September 17, 2019
2 October Shifted To 17th September In New India ..— Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) September 17, 2019
Pic 1: Father of Nation— Riaz Ahmed (@karmariaz) September 17, 2019
Pic 2: Father of Delusion pic.twitter.com/JOlreRqPBG
