तन्वी अनस सेठ पासपोर्ट मामले पर ट्रोल का शिकार होने पर सुषमा स्वराज ने दिया ये जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 25 Jun 2018 08:38 AM IST
When Sushma Swaraj Tanvi Anas Seth passed a troll in the passport case
सोशल मीडिया पर आधी रात को भी लोगों की मदद करने को लेकर तारीफें बटोर चुकीं विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज इन दिनों ट्रोल का शिकार हो रही हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर तन्वी अनस सेठ के पासपोर्ट विवाद को लेकर उनकी कड़ी आलोचना की जा रही है। इस अभियान में भाजपा समर्थक भी शामिल हैं। इस विवाद के चलते फेसबुक पर पिछले तीन दिन के अंदर उनके पेज की रेटिंग 4.5 से घटकर 1.4 पर आ गई है। ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर लोग उन्हें अन-फॉलो करने लगे हैं।
वहीं रविवार को पांच देशों की यात्रा से लौटने के बाद सुषमा ने तंज भरे शब्दों में ट्वीट किया कि वह 17 से 23 जून तक देश से बाहर थीं। उन्हें नहीं पता कि उनकी गैरमौजूदगी में क्या हुआ? लेकिन कुछ ट्वीट से सम्मानित किया गया है। इन्हें वह साझा कर रही हैं। इन्हें उन्होंने लाइक किया है। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर 100 से अधिक ट्वीट लाइक किए। इन ट्वीट में उन पर और मंत्रालय पर धर्म विशेष के लोगों का तुष्टिकरण करने का आरोप लगाया गया है। 

