यूजर्स की जासूसी के मामले में वॉट्सएप ने भेजा सरकार को जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 01 Nov 2019 11:11 PM IST
करीब 1400 वॉट्सएप यूजर्स की जासूसी के मामले में वॉट्सएप ने सरकार को अपना जवाब भेज दिया है। वॉट्सएप प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि हमारी उच्च प्राथमिकता यूजर्ज की निजता और सुरक्षा है। मई में हमने सुरक्षा से जुड़ा मुद्दा सुलझा लिया था और भारतीय व अंतरराष्ट्रीय सरकारों को इसके बारे में बता दिया था।  
प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि हम भारत सरकार से पूरी तरह सहमत है, हम दोनों मिलकर सुरक्षा को कमजोर करने के हैकर्स के प्रयासों को नाकाम कर यूजर्स की सुरक्षा कर सकते हैं।  

प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि वॉट्सएप ने सीईआरटी-इन (CERT-IN) को सूचित कर दिया था जो कि एक सरकारी एजेंसी है। आप इस चित्र में इसे देख भी सकते हैं। ये पूरी तरह से एक तकनीकी संवाद है जिसमें पीगासस का जिक्र नहीं है। 



 
whatsapp breach of security whatsapp users pegasus nso
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

whatsapp pegasus attack
Tech Diary

WhatsApp की जासूसी: Pegasus सॉफ्टवेयर के बारे में सबकुछ जो आपको जानना चाहिए

1 नवंबर 2019

1 नवंबर 2019

