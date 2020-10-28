शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Western Railway to run Special Shatabdi Express between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad from 28th October

खुशखबरी: आज से चलेगी शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस, रेलवे ने फेस्टिवल स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाने का किया फैसला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 28 Oct 2020 06:36 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : amar ujala

ख़बर सुनें
भारत की लाइफ लाइन कहे जाने वाली रेलवे कोरोना वायरस के कारण दम गई। लेकिन सरकार ने धीरे धीरे कुछ ट्रेनों को खोला, इसकी वजह से लोगों की दूर जाने की परेशानी थोड़ी कम हुई। 
लेकिन एक खुशखबरी पश्चिम रेलवे से आ रही है। दीपावली जैसे बड़े त्योहार को देखते हुए पश्चिम रेलवे ने मुंबई सेंट्रल-अहमदाबाद के बीच 28 अक्टूबर 2020 से स्पेशल शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन चलाने का फैसला किया है। 
 

साथ ही त्योहार के समय भीड़ कम हो इसके लिए रेलवे दो ट्रेनें फेस्टिवल स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाने को चलाने की घोषणा की है। ये ट्रेन भुज और बरेली के बीच चलेंगी। पश्चिम रेलवे ने यह जानकारी अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर दी है।
 
india news national railways western railway special shatabdi express special train

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

