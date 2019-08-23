पश्चिम बंगाल: जन्माष्टमी उत्सव के दौरान गिरी मंदिर की दीवार, चार की मौत 27 घायल

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakhs for the family of the deceased, Rs.1 lakh for those who got critically injured and Rs. 50,000 for others with minor injuries. https://t.co/95RZP5PNTf— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मुस्लिम समुदाय में तीन तलाक को दंडात्मक अपराध बनाने वाले कानून की वैधता को चुनौती देने वाली याचिकाओं पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट विचार करने के लिए सहमत हो गया है।
23 अगस्त 2019