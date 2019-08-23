शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   West Bengal: wall of temple collapsed where people were gathered to celebrate Janmastami killed many

पश्चिम बंगाल: जन्माष्टमी उत्सव के दौरान गिरी मंदिर की दीवार, चार की मौत 27 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, 24 परगना Updated Fri, 23 Aug 2019 11:50 AM IST
पश्चिम बंगाल में दीवार गिर गई है
पश्चिम बंगाल में दीवार गिर गई है - फोटो : ANI
पश्चिम बंगाल के उत्तरी 24 परगना के कचुआ क्षेत्र में जन्माष्टमी मनाने के लिए लोग जिस मंदिर में इकट्ठा हुए थे उसकी दीवार गिर गई है। जिसके कारण चार लोगों की मौत हो गई है वहीं 27 लोग घायल हो गए हैं। इस हादसे को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने मुआवजे की घोषकी की है। उन्होंने मृतकों के परिवार को पांच लाख रुपये, गंभीर रूप से घायलों को एक लाख रुपये और मामूली घायलों को 50 हजार रुपये देने का ऐलान किया है। 
जानकारी के अनुसार जैसे ही मंदिर की दीवार गिरी वहां पर भगदड़ की स्थिति पैदा हो गई। लोग अपनी जान बचाने के लिए इधर-उधर भागने लगी। जिसके कारण चार की मौत और 27 लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों का जिले के स्थानीय अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है।
विज्ञापन



