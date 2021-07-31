बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
West Bengal: Rainwater entered houses in some low-lying areas of Asansol

प. बंगाल: आसनसोल में जमकर बारिश, घरों में घुसा पानी 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आसनसोल Published by: Amit Mandal Updated Sat, 31 Jul 2021 07:53 AM IST
Rain in Bengal
Rain in Bengal - फोटो : ANI

देशभर में मानसून का दौर चल रहा है और जमकर बारिश हो रही है। देश के कई राज्यों व शहरों में बाढ़ जैसे हालात हैं। प. बंगाल में भी बाढ़ के हालात पैदा हो गए हैं। 
आसनसोल में निचले इलाकों में जमकर बारिश हुई। यहां कई घरों में बारिश का पानी घुस गया। पश्चिम बंगाल के बर्धमान जिले में शुक्रवार को जमकर बारिश हुई थी। 

इन तस्वीरों में आप देख सकते हैं कि घरों में बारिश का पानी घुस गया है और लोग किस कदर परेशान हैं। 

 

india news national west bengal heavy rain rainwater entered houses asansolm bardhman
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

