West Bengal: हुगली में NCPCR अध्यक्ष को दिखाए गए काले झंडे, नाबालिग लड़की के परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे थे

पश्चिम बंगाल के हुगली में राष्ट्रीय बाल अधिकार संरक्षण आयोग के अध्यक्ष प्रियांक कानूनगो को भारी विरोध का सामना करना पड़ा। वे यहां के बैद्यबटी में मृत पाई गई नाबालिग लड़की के परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे थे।
#WATCH | West Bengal: The convoy of NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo was stopped by people who also showed black flags when he, along with complainant & BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal, arrived to meet the family of a minor girl who was found dead, in Baidyabati, Hooghly district. pic.twitter.com/JHxhogo1aH— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022
