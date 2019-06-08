शहर चुनें

West Bengal: Fire breaks out at a chemical godown, fire tenders are present at spot

पश्चिम बंगाल के केमिकल गोदाम में लगी आग, मौके पर दमकल की 20 गाड़ियां मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sat, 08 Jun 2019 07:47 AM IST
कोलकाता के केमिकल गोदाम में लगी आग
कोलकाता के केमिकल गोदाम में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI
पश्चिम बंगाल के कोलकाता में स्थित जगन्नाथ घाट के पास मौजूद केमिकल गोदाम में आग लग गई है। यह आग शनिवार सुबह लगी। दमकल की 20 गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद हैं। दमकल कर्मी आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। फिलहाल घटना में किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं मिली है। 
घटना के बारे में जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।


fire fire tender chemical godown casuality आग दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर
