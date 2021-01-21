Home ›   India News ›   West Bengal elections: New secular front formed, Maulana Abbas Siddiquis intention to become king maker

पश्चिम बंगाल चुनावः नया सेकुलर फ्रंट बना, मौलाना अब्बास सिद्दीकी की किंग मेकर बनने की मंशा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Thu, 21 Jan 2021 06:20 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल के आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव में नए राजनीतिक संगठन ‘इंडियन सेकुलर फ्रंट ने भी ताल ठोंकी है। फुरफुरा शरीफ के मौलाना अब्बास सिद्दीकी ने गुरुवार को घोषणा की कि उनकी पार्टी राज्य की सभी 294 विधानसभा सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी। उनकी मंशा राज्य के भावी सियासी समीकरणों में किंग मेकर बनने की है। 
बता दें, पीरजादा अब्बास सिद्दीकी फुरफुरा शरीफ अहले सुन्नतुल जमात के संस्थापक हैं। 

west bengal election indian secular front pirzada abbas siddique

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

