Home ›   India News ›   West Bengal Election 2021, BJP releases list of leaders for state election management team in west bengal

पश्चिम बंगाल: भाजपा ने राज्य चुनाव प्रबंधन टीम के लिए नेताओं की सूची की जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Thu, 03 Dec 2020 05:56 PM IST
BJP Symbol
BJP Symbol - फोटो : social media

ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल में आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने राज्य चुनाव प्रबंधन टीम के लिए नेताओं की सूची जारी कर दी है। घोषणा पत्र समिति में स्वप्नदास गुप्ता, अनुपम हाजरा और लॉकेट चटर्जी को जगह मिली है।
india news national bjp election west bengal election 2021

