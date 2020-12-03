पश्चिम बंगाल: भाजपा ने राज्य चुनाव प्रबंधन टीम के लिए नेताओं की सूची की जारी

पश्चिम बंगाल में आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने राज्य चुनाव प्रबंधन टीम के लिए नेताओं की सूची जारी कर दी है। घोषणा पत्र समिति में स्वप्नदास गुप्ता, अनुपम हाजरा और लॉकेट चटर्जी को जगह मिली है।

West Bengal: BJP release list of leaders for state election management team; Swapandas Gupta, Anupam Hazra in manifesto committee, Locket Chatterjee in 'MP Prabhas'.