पश्चिम बंगाल: भाजपा कार्यकर्ता ने लगाया आरोप, कहा- टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने की पत्नी की पिटाई

West Bengal: A BJP worker lodged Police complaint against TMC workers for allegedly beating up his wife & vandalizing his vehicle,yesterday. The victim-his wife-says, "They grabbed my hair & dragged me out of my house. They thrashed me asking for my husband. They belonged to TMC" pic.twitter.com/QZblSCyjty— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021
This is a lie. His (BJP worker) driver vandalized his car. He is trying to politicize the issue. TMC has nothing to do with this incident: Chittaranjan Mandal, a TMC worker. pic.twitter.com/IXdLfyWvrz— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021
