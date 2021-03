बंगाल चुनाव: कांग्रेस ने जारी की स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची, सोनिया-राहुल समेत ये नेता शामिल

Congress releases list of 30 star campaigners for West Bengal. Party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi, ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh & party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Abhijit Mukherjee and Mohd Azharuddin included.#WestBengalElections pic.twitter.com/3BuMssL0aw