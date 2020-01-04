शहर चुनें

West Bengal: A portion of a building at Barddhaman Railway Station has collapsed

पश्चिम बंगाल में बर्द्धमान रेलवे स्टेशन इमारत का हिस्सा गिरा, दो अस्पताल में भर्ती 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sat, 04 Jan 2020 10:51 PM IST
बर्द्धमान रेलवे स्टेशन के बाहर क्षतिग्रस्त इमारत
बर्द्धमान रेलवे स्टेशन के बाहर क्षतिग्रस्त इमारत - फोटो : ANI
पश्चिम बंगाल में बर्द्धमान रेलवे स्टेशन पर शनिवार को एक बड़ा हादसा होने से बच गया। स्टेशन की इमारत का एक हिस्सा शाम को अचानक से गिर गया। इस घटना में कुछ लोग घायल हुए हैं, जिनमें से दो को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। कुछ अन्य के मलबे में दबे होने की आशंका है। 
पूर्वी रेलवे के महाप्रबंधक सुमित शर्मा ने बताया कि यह हादसा रात साढ़े आठ बजे हुआ। जहां इमारत का हिस्सा गिरा है वहां निर्माण गतिविधि चल रही थी। घायल दो व्यक्तियों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जबकि चार अन्य को प्राथमिक उपचार दिया गया है। 



पूर्व रेलवे के प्रवक्ता के मुताबिक मलबा हाटने और लोगों की तलाश का काम जारी है। बर्द्धमान रेलवे स्टेशन कोलकाता से करीब 95 किलोमीटर दूर व्यस्त हावड़ा-नई दिल्ली लाइन पर है।
west bengal barddhaman junction bardhaman railway station railway indian railway indian railway accident
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

