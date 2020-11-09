ममता बनर्जी की फासीवादी सरकार को इस चुनाव में बाहर का रास्ता दिखाएंगेः तेजस्वी सूर्या

भाजपा नेता तेजस्वी सूर्या ने सोमवार को ममता बनर्जी सरकार पर करारा हमला किया। उन्होंने कहा कि इस बार के चुनाव में हम ममता बनर्जी की निरंकुश, तानाशाही और फासीवादी सरकार को बाहर का रास्ता दिखाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं उन ईमानदार भारतीयों से कहना चाहता हूं कि बंगाल में कानून का शासन लाने के लिए इस फासीवादी सरकार को हटाना ही होगा।

We will ensure that this autocratic, dictatorship & fascist govt of Mamata Banerjee will exit in this election. I ask conscientious Indians who respect & value the Indian Constitution to raise voices against fascism in West Bengal, stand for rule of law: Tejasvi Surya, BJP leader pic.twitter.com/UlMr36ysyI