Home ›   India News ›   We will ensure that this autocratic, dictatorship and fascist govt of Mamata Banerjee will exit in this election

ममता बनर्जी की फासीवादी सरकार को इस चुनाव में बाहर का रास्ता दिखाएंगेः तेजस्वी सूर्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Mon, 09 Nov 2020 05:50 PM IST
Tejasvi Surya
Tejasvi Surya - फोटो : pti

ख़बर सुनें
भाजपा नेता तेजस्वी सूर्या ने सोमवार को ममता बनर्जी सरकार पर करारा हमला किया। उन्होंने कहा कि इस बार के चुनाव में हम ममता बनर्जी की निरंकुश, तानाशाही और फासीवादी सरकार को बाहर का रास्ता दिखाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं उन ईमानदार भारतीयों से कहना चाहता हूं कि बंगाल में कानून का शासन लाने के लिए इस फासीवादी सरकार को हटाना ही होगा। 
india news national mamata banerjee tejasvi surya tmc bengal election 2021

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

