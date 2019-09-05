शहर चुनें

We call teachers Gurus said Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on teachers day

शिक्षक दिवस पर उपराष्ट्रपति वैंकया नायडू ने कहा, हमारे देश में शिक्षकों को गुरू कहा जाता है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 05 Sep 2019 12:34 PM IST
उपराष्ट्रपति एम. वेंकैया नायडू
उपराष्ट्रपति एम. वेंकैया नायडू - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

  • उपराष्ट्रपति एम. वेंकैया नायडू ने शिक्षक दिवस के मौके पर देश की संस्कृति की प्रशंसा की।
  • उन्होंने कहा कि हमारे देश में शिक्षकों को एक प्रमुख स्थान दिया गया है। ह
  • म उन्हें गुरू कहते हैं। 
  • ये वो संस्कृति शब्द जो रोशनी के स्रोत को दर्शाता है।
उपराष्ट्रपति एम. वेंकैया नायडू ने शिक्षक दिवस के मौके पर देश की संस्कृति की प्रशंसा की। उन्होंने कहा कि हमारे देश में शिक्षकों को एक प्रमुख स्थान दिया गया है। हम उन्हें गुरू कहते हैं। वो संस्कृति शब्द जो रोशनी के स्रोत को दर्शाता है।
उन्होंने गुरुकुल प्रणाली के महत्व पर भी अपनी बात कही। एक ऐसी प्रणाली जिसमें शिक्षक और छात्र साथ में रहते हैं और देखभाल वाले वातावरण में शिक्षा होती थी।



 
vice president m. venkaiah naidu m. venkaiah naidu vice president teachers day gurus sanskrit word gurukuls उपराष्ट्रपति एम. वैंकया नायडू शिक्षक दिवस गुरुकुल प्रणाली
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

