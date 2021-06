कोरोना राहत: भारत में फंसे विदेशी नागरिकों की वीजा अवधि 31 अगस्त तक बढ़ाई, कोई शुल्क नहीं लगेगा

Visa of foreigners stranded in India due to COVID-19 pandemic extended till Aug 31 on gratis basis or free of charge: MHA

Indian visa or stay stipulation period of foreign nationals stranded in India will be considered valid till Aug 31, 2021 on gratis basis without levy of any overstay penalty. They will not be required to submit application to FRRO/FRO concerned for visa extension: MHA pic.twitter.com/LQi7vLsnhS