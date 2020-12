पीएम मोदी ने वॉर मेमोरियल पर जलाई 'स्वर्णिम विजय मशाल', सेना ने कहा-गलवां में झड़प के बाद नहीं हुई पूर्वी कमान से कोई घुसपैठ

I'd like to say there've been no major intrusions or face-offs in Eastern Command area since friction in Ladakh. Post-Galwan incident, mutual trust on LAC between us & Chinese PLA evaporated & will take time to stabilise: GoC Eastern Command Lt Gen Anil Chauhan on #VijayDiwas2020 pic.twitter.com/exou335OY6

Pak has been making efforts to misguide the youth of the Valley. The majority of the population here believes in India. A large number of misguided youth have come back to the mainstream and that gives me a lot of hope: Lt. Gen BS Raju, GOC Chinar Corps, in J&K's Srinagar