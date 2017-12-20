Visuals of Former TN CM Jayalalithaa, when she was admitted at Chennai's Apollo Hospital (Source: Video released by TTV Dhinakaran's supporter, P.Vetriivel) pic.twitter.com/q1PlZdVr7H— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2017
False that no one met Jayalalithaa in hospital, there's video proof. We waited for days before releasing it but released it now as we were left with no option. Inquiry Commission hasn't summoned us yet, if it does we'll submit evidence to them:P Vetrivel, TTV Dhinakaran supporter pic.twitter.com/gZtG4UeKnw— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2017
Model Code of Conduct is instated now, therefore we expect Election Commission to take immediate action against P Vetrivel: D Jayakumar on video of Jayalalithaa released by P Vetrivel pic.twitter.com/eLWpCjwJYW— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2017
You are requested to stop any further telecast of this video that may directly/indirectly have any impact in the forthcoming elections (#RKNagarBypoll) or any discussion relating thereto adhering to MCC: EC to TV Channels & Newspapers on video of Jayalalithaa at Apollo Hospital pic.twitter.com/TWFpKHBw4k— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2017
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.