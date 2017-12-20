Download App
दिवंगत सीएम जयललिता का अस्पताल का वीडियो जारी, EC ने लिया संज्ञान

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 02:04 PM IST
Video of Former CM Jayalalithaa released by TTV Dhinakaran supporter P Vetriivel EC takes cognizance

शशिकला के साथ दिवंगत मुख्यमंत्री जयललिता (फाइल फोटो)

तमिलनाडु की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जयललिता का टीटीवी दिनाकरन समर्थक पी. वेत्रिवेल ने उस वक्त का वीडियो जारी किया है जब वह अस्पताल में भर्ती थीं। वीडियो जारी करने के बाद वेत्रिवेल ने कहा कि यह गलत है कि कोई भी जयललिता से नहीं मिला था, वीडियो इस बात का सबूत है। चुनाव आयोग ने इस वीडियो का संज्ञान लिया है। 
पी.वेत्रिवेल द्वारा जारी किए गए वीडियो में जयललिता अपोलो अस्पताल के बेड पर लेटी हुई हैं और टीवी चैनल देखती हुई नजर आ रही हैं। बता दें कि एआईएडीएमके के एक खेमे में जयललिता की मौत में साजिश का दावा किया जा रहा है। 




टीटीवी दिनाकरन वी.के.शशिकला के भतीजे हैं। दिनाकरन समर्थक पी.वेत्रिवेल ने कहा कि हमने इस वीडियो को जारी करने से पहले कई दिनों तक इंतजार किया। जांच कमिटी ने अभी तक हमें पूछताछ के लिए समन नहीं किया है, अगर करेगी तो हम उन्हें सबूत देंगे। 
 

तमिलनाडु के आर.के. नगर में उपचुनाव हो रहे हैं। आर. के. नगर दिवंगत जयललिता का चुनावी क्षेत्र है। यहां 21 दिसंबर को मतदान होगा और 24 दिसंबर को मतगणना होगी। 
वीडियो के प्रसारण पर रोक
